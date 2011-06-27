  1. Home
Used 2011 Ford Escape Limited Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,170
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)367.5/490.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.5 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque171 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower171 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Rapid Spec 302A Discountyes
Rapid Spec 301A Discountyes
Rapid Spec 302Ayes
Rapid Spec 301Ayes
Rapid Spec 300Ayes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Dual Headrest DVD Entertainment Systemyes
Ebony Cargo Trayyes
Navigation w/Premium Sound Systemyes
All Weather Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room40.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
premium leatheryes
heated driver seatyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room56.6 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room53.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room49.1 in.
Rear leg room35.6 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Trailer Tow Class IIyes
Integrated Side Step Barsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
17" Chrome Clad Aluminum Wheelsyes
Measurements
Front track60.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity67.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight3302 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place31.4 cu.ft.
Angle of approach19.4 degrees
Angle of departure28.3 degrees
Length174.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Height67.9 in.
Wheel base103.1 in.
Width71.1 in.
Rear track60.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sangria Red Metallic
  • Steel Blue Metallic
  • Gold Leaf Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • White Suede Clearcoat
  • Sterling Grey Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Camel, leather
  • Charcoal Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
P235/70R16 tiresyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
