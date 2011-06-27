  1. Home
Used 2011 Ford Escape XLS Features & Specs

More about the 2011 Escape
Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,990
See Escape Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$22,990
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$22,990
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)350.0/455.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.5 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$22,990
Torque171 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower171 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$22,990
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$22,990
Rapid Spec 102Ayes
Rapid Spec 100Ayes
Rapid Spec 101Ayes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$22,990
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$22,990
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
retained accessory poweryes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$22,990
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$22,990
SYNC Equipment Groupyes
Ebony Cargo Trayyes
Ford SYNCyes
All Weather Floor Matsyes
Front and Rear Floormatsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$22,990
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,990
Front head room40.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room56.6 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,990
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room49.1 in.
Rear leg room35.6 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$22,990
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$22,990
Front track60.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity67.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight3445 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place31.4 cu.ft.
Angle of approach19.3 degrees
Angle of departure28.3 degrees
Length174.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height67.8 in.
Wheel base103.1 in.
Width71.1 in.
Rear track60.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$22,990
Exterior Colors
  • Sangria Red Metallic
  • Steel Blue Metallic
  • Gold Leaf Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Blue Flame Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • White Suede Clearcoat
  • Sterling Grey Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Stone, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$22,990
Steel spare wheelyes
P235/70R16 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$22,990
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$22,990
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Escape Inventory

