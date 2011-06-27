  1. Home
Used 2010 Ford Escape XLT Features & Specs

More about the 2010 Escape
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,045
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,045
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,045
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)346.5/462.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,045
Torque171 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower171 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,045
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$24,045
Rapid Spec 202A Discountyes
Leather Comfort Packageyes
Rapid Spec 203A Discountyes
Rapid Spec 204Ayes
Rapid Spec 203Ayes
Rapid Spec 202Ayes
Rapid Spec 201Ayes
Rapid Spec 200Ayes
Sport Appearance Packageyes
Rapid Spec 204A Discountyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,045
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,045
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,045
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$24,045
Premium Sound Systemyes
Dual Headrest DVD Entertainment Systemyes
Ebony Cargo Trayyes
Ford SYNCyes
All Weather Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,045
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,045
premium clothyes
Front head room40.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.6 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room53.3 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,045
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room49.1 in.
Rear leg room35.6 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$24,045
Trailer Tow Class IIyes
Integrated Side Step Barsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
17" Chrome Clad Aluminum Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,045
Front track60.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity66.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight3355 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place29.2 cu.ft.
Angle of approach19.4 degrees
Angle of departure28.3 degrees
Length174.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Height67.9 in.
Wheel base103.1 in.
Width71.1 in.
Rear track60.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,045
Exterior Colors
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Sangria Red Metallic
  • Sport Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Sterling Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • White Suede Clearcoat
  • Gold Leaf Metallic
  • Steel Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Camel, leather
  • Stone, leather
  • Camel, premium cloth
  • Stone, premium cloth
  • Charcoal Black, premium cloth
  • Charcoal Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,045
Steel spare wheelyes
P235/70R16 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,045
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,045
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
