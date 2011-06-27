Used 2010 Ford Escape Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,795
Starting MSRP
$24,045
Starting MSRP
$27,375
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed automatic6-speed automatic6-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveFront wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG222322
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,795
Starting MSRP
$24,045
Starting MSRP
$27,375
Drive typeAll wheel driveFront wheel driveAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyesnoyes
Transmission6-speed automatic6-speed automatic6-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyesnoyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,795
Starting MSRP
$24,045
Starting MSRP
$27,375
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/26 mpg21/28 mpg20/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.0/429.0 mi.346.5/462.0 mi.330.0/429.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.16.5 gal.16.5 gal.
Combined MPG222322
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,795
Starting MSRP
$24,045
Starting MSRP
$27,375
Torque171 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm171 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm171 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l2.5 l2.5 l
Horsepower171 hp @ 6000 rpm171 hp @ 6000 rpm171 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.36.7 ft.36.7 ft.
Valves161616
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,795
Starting MSRP
$24,045
Starting MSRP
$27,375
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$25,795
Starting MSRP
$24,045
Starting MSRP
$27,375
Rapid Spec 202A Discountyesyesno
Leather Comfort Packageyesyesno
Rapid Spec 203A Discountyesyesno
Rapid Spec 204Ayesyesno
Rapid Spec 203Ayesyesno
Rapid Spec 202Ayesyesno
Rapid Spec 201Ayesyesno
Rapid Spec 200Ayesyesno
Sport Appearance Packageyesyesno
Rapid Spec 204A Discountyesyesno
Rapid Spec 302A Discountnonoyes
Rapid Spec 301A Discountnonoyes
Rapid Spec 302Anonoyes
Rapid Spec 301Anonoyes
Rapid Spec 300Anonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,795
Starting MSRP
$24,045
Starting MSRP
$27,375
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio inputyesyesno
speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
mast antennayesyesyes
4 total speakersyesyesno
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlnonoyes
USB connectionnonoyes
radio data systemnonoyes
6 total speakersnonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,795
Starting MSRP
$24,045
Starting MSRP
$27,375
Air conditioningyesyesyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
front reading lightsyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
front door pocketsyesyesyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyesyesyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yesyesyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,795
Starting MSRP
$24,045
Starting MSRP
$27,375
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
digital keypad power door locksyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,795
Starting MSRP
$24,045
Starting MSRP
$27,375
Premium Sound Systemyesyesno
Dual Headrest DVD Entertainment Systemyesyesyes
Ebony Cargo Trayyesyesyes
Ford SYNCyesyesno
All Weather Floor Matsyesyesyes
Navigation w/Premium Sound Systemnonoyes
Active Park Assistnonoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,795
Starting MSRP
$24,045
Starting MSRP
$27,375
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,795
Starting MSRP
$24,045
Starting MSRP
$27,375
premium clothyesyesno
Front head room40.4 in.40.4 in.40.4 in.
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Front shoulder room56.6 in.56.6 in.56.6 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.41.6 in.41.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
6 -way power driver seatyesyesyes
Front hip room53.3 in.53.3 in.53.3 in.
premium leathernonoyes
heated driver seatnonoyes
heated passenger seatnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,795
Starting MSRP
$24,045
Starting MSRP
$27,375
Rear head room39.2 in.39.2 in.39.2 in.
Rear hip Room49.1 in.49.1 in.49.1 in.
Rear leg room35.6 in.35.6 in.35.6 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.55.9 in.55.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,795
Starting MSRP
$24,045
Starting MSRP
$27,375
Trailer Tow Class IIyesyesyes
Integrated Side Step Barsyesyesyes
Front License Plate Bracketyesyesyes
17" Chrome Clad Aluminum Wheelsyesyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,795
Starting MSRP
$24,045
Starting MSRP
$27,375
Front track60.7 in.60.7 in.60.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity66.3 cu.ft.66.3 cu.ft.66.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight3504 lbs.3355 lbs.3504 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place29.2 cu.ft.29.2 cu.ft.29.2 cu.ft.
Angle of approach19.3 degrees19.4 degrees19.3 degrees
Angle of departure28.3 degrees28.3 degrees28.3 degrees
Length174.7 in.174.7 in.174.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.3500 lbs.3500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.8.4 in.8.4 in.
Height67.8 in.67.9 in.67.8 in.
Wheel base103.1 in.103.1 in.103.1 in.
Width71.1 in.71.1 in.71.1 in.
Rear track60.2 in.60.2 in.60.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,795
Starting MSRP
$24,045
Starting MSRP
$27,375
Exterior Colors
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Sangria Red Metallic
  • Sport Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Sterling Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • White Suede Clearcoat
  • Gold Leaf Metallic
  • Steel Blue Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Sangria Red Metallic
  • Sport Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Sterling Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • White Suede Clearcoat
  • Gold Leaf Metallic
  • Steel Blue Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Sangria Red Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Sterling Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • White Suede Clearcoat
  • Gold Leaf Metallic
  • Steel Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Camel, leather
  • Stone, leather
  • Camel, premium cloth
  • Stone, premium cloth
  • Charcoal Black, premium cloth
  • Charcoal Black, leather
  • Camel, leather
  • Stone, leather
  • Camel, premium cloth
  • Stone, premium cloth
  • Charcoal Black, premium cloth
  • Charcoal Black, leather
  • Camel, leather
  • Charcoal Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,795
Starting MSRP
$24,045
Starting MSRP
$27,375
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
P235/70R16 tiresyesyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,795
Starting MSRP
$24,045
Starting MSRP
$27,375
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,795
Starting MSRP
$24,045
Starting MSRP
$27,375
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
