Used 2007 Ford Escape XLT Features & Specs

More about the 2007 Escape
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,130
See Escape Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,130
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,130
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)297.0/379.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,130
Torque193 lb-ft @ 4850 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,130
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,130
80 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,130
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,130
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,130
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,130
premium clothyes
Front head room40.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room53.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,130
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room49.1 in.
Rear leg room35.6 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,130
Front track61.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity66.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight3298 lbs.
Gross weight4380 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place29.3 cu.ft.
Angle of approach20.8 degrees
Angle of departure28.1 degrees
Length174.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.2 in.
Height67.6 in.
Wheel base103.1 in.
Width70.1 in.
Rear track60.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$23,130
Exterior Colors
  • Titanium Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Blazing Copper Clearcoat Metallic
  • Redfire Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Dune Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vista Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Tungsten Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Stone Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium/Dark Pebble, leather
  • Medium/Dark Flint, leather
  • Medium/Dark Pebble, premium cloth
  • Medium/Dark Flint, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,130
Steel spare wheelyes
P235/70R16 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,130
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,130
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
