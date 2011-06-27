  1. Home
Used 2007 Ford Escape XLS Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$21,050
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$21,050
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed manual
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$21,050
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.0/412.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$21,050
Torque152 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower153 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$21,050
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$21,050
80 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$21,050
Air conditioningyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$21,050
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$21,050
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,050
Front head room40.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,050
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room49.1 in.
Rear leg room35.6 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$21,050
Front track61.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity66.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight3347 lbs.
Gross weight4520 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place29.3 cu.ft.
Angle of approach20.8 degrees
Angle of departure28.1 degrees
Length174.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.2 in.
Height67.6 in.
Wheel base103.1 in.
Width70.1 in.
Rear track60.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$21,050
Exterior Colors
  • Titanium Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Blazing Copper Clearcoat Metallic
  • Redfire Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Dune Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vista Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Tungsten Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Stone Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium/Dark Pebble, cloth
  • Medium/Dark Flint, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$21,050
partial wheel coversyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
P225/75R15 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
15 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$21,050
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$21,050
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
