Used 2006 Ford Escape SUV Consumer Reviews
great vehicle
I bought my escape new in 2007 and have had done nothing but change fluids, filters and oil in 60,000 miles. It has been very dependable and has nEver failed to get me from point a to point b. the only issue i have had is a little surface rust on the inside of the bottom of all doors and the hatch. I stopped that with a rust reformer made by rustoleum.
anonymous
Things I DONT like about my Escape are: noise at highway speeds; insufficient acceleration for a v6; long reach to steering wheel (needs telescopic wheel); poor resale value. Things I DO like are: interior comfort (both, front and rear); smooth ride, for a compact suv; reliability.
Not a Ford Escape, it is a Mad Max Desert Ship
My goodness people, I won't ever get rid of this SUV. Cali and the Mojave desert several times, 206,000 miles and still strong. I feel like its a member of my family. You cannot go wrong. Meat and potatoes, but so reliable you just cannot go wrong. I do not want a new one. Ill just get a factory engine and transmission replacement.....if it ever so happens I need it. It will probably outlast my body. lol.
Please read this before continuing.
This car is amazing. I've driven a few SUVs, but this one takes the cake. I love it. It has been a very reliable car for me and my family for the last 5 years, and it's still going. Gas is OK for an SUV, but it's an SUV...I wouldnt expect amazing mileage. I've had no problems with it, no repairs needed other than a turn signal bulb. It has 123K miles on it. Spark plugs are due but that's it. It is very solid, very nicely designed, no complaints at all. As far as the negative reviews go, there can be a lot of situations leading to the problems (Previous rental, poor care, etc.) I have had none of these problems, inspect your car before you buy. Thank you Ford!
2006 Escape 3.0L FWD
I absolutely love my Escape! I Bought it a year ago with 140k and it has honestly been the most reliable car I've ever had! It now has 175k and is a champ, the 3.0L engine really sips gas for a V6! It runs like it's brand new still. The V6 engine is very peppy! It gets up and goes when you need it to! Don't let the FWD fool ya either, It's pulled out of mud ruts with no issues! Right now I use it for commuting back and fourth to college and I honestly could not of made a better choice. I know the Escape has a lot of bad reviews...it's basic maintenance and you will be fine. I use synthetic oil every 3k, I get my transmission fluid changed every 20k because of its age. Love my Escape!!!
