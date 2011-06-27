  1. Home
Used 2006 Ford Escape XLT Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,140
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)280.5/346.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque193 lb-ft @ 4850 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
80 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room40.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room53.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room49.1 in.
Rear leg room35.6 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track61.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity66.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight3464 lbs.
Gross weight4520 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place29.3 cu.ft.
Angle of approach20.4 degrees
Angle of departure27.2 degrees
Length174.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Height69.7 in.
Wheel base103.1 in.
Width70.1 in.
Rear track60.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Gold Ash Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Titanium Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Redfire Clearcoat Metallic
  • Blazing Copper Clearcoat Metallic
  • Norsea Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Sonic Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium/Dark Flint, leather
  • Medium/Dark Pebble, premium cloth
  • Medium/Dark Pebble, leather
  • Medium/Dark Flint, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
P235/70R16 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
