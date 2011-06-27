  1. Home
Used 2005 Ford Escape XLT Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)313.5/379.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque152 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower153 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
80 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room40.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room53.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room49.1 in.
Rear leg room36.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track61.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity66.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight3255 lbs.
Gross weight4360 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place29.3 cu.ft.
Angle of approach28.5 degrees
Angle of departure22 degrees
Length174.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Ground clearance8 in.
Height69.7 in.
Wheel base103.1 in.
Width70.1 in.
Rear track60.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Titanium Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Norsea Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Gold Ash Clearcoat Metallic
  • Sonic Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Redfire Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Silver Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium/Dark Pebble
  • Medium/Dark Flint
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
P235/70R16 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
