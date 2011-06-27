Used 2003 Ford Escape XLT Premium Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)272/368 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque196 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower201 hp @ 5900 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
80 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room53.4 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room49 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track61.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity69.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight3247 lbs.
Gross weight4376 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place33.1 cu.ft.
Angle of approach28.5 degrees
Maximum payload978 lbs.
Angle of departure22 degrees
Length173 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance7.8 in.
Height69.1 in.
Wheel base103.1 in.
Width70.1 in.
Rear track61.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Aspen Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Red Fire Clearcoat Metallic
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Satin Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Chrome Yellow Clearcoat
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Gold Ash Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium/Dark Pebble
  • Medium Dark Flint
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P235/70R16 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
16 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
