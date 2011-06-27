  1. Home
Used 2001 Ford Escape XLT Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Escape
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)321.3/397.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.3 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque135 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower130 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room40.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room53.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room49 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Length173 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight2991 lbs.
Gross weight4320 lbs.
Height69.1 in.
Maximum payload900 lbs.
Wheel base103.1 in.
Width70.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Parchment Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Toreador Red Metallic
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Chrome Yellow Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Dark Highland Green Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Graphite
  • Medium Parchment
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
15 in. wheelsyes
P225/70R15 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
