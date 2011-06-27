  1. Home
2022 Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid Titanium Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Escape Plug-In Hybrid
Overview
Starting MSRP
$38,325
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionElectrically variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG40
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionElectrically variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG40
EPA Combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe105 mi.
EPA Electricity RangeThis value is the estimated number of miles that a vehicle can travel in combined city and highway driving (using a mix of 55% highway and 45% city driving) before needing to be recharged, according to the EPA's testing methodology.37 mi.
EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)This can be tough to pin down, but we assume for simplicity that the 240V power source will enable the vehicle's onboard charger to operate at full capacity, and that the battery is fully depleted and will be recharged to 100%. Given those assumptions, the value provided is simply the battery's capacity divided by the onboard charger's power rating. For example, a battery rated at 100 kWh will need 12.5 hours to recharge fully using an 8.0-kW charger.3.3 hr.
EPA kWh/100 miThis value tells you how much energy in kilowatt-hours a vehicle would use to travel 100 miles. Unlike mpg, however, where a larger number is better (for example, a vehicle that gets 30 mpg is better than one that gets 20 mpg), a smaller number is better in kWh/100 miles because you are using less battery energy per mile.32
Fuel tank capacity11.1 gal.
Fuel typeElectric fuel
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Engine
Base engine size2.5 l
Base engine typeHybrid
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower221 hp @ 6,250 rpm
Torque155 lb-ft @ 4,000 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity1,500 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Class II Trailer Tow Package +$495
Outfitters Cargo – Off Grid +$1,095
Outfitters Bike – FrontLoader +$1,135
Equipment Group 650Ayes
Titanium Premium Package +$1,825
Outfitters Cargo – SkyBox +$1,095
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leatherette steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Cargo Area Protector (VP) +$100
Front and Rear Floor Liners +$200
Easy Access Cargo Shade (VP) +$135
Steel Mini Space-Save Wheel +$110
Locking Center Console Vault +$380
Cargo Organizer - Soft-Side Standard Pop-Up with Logo +$80
Cargo Organizer - Soft-Side Large Pop-Up with Logo +$90
Soft-Side Cooler Bag +$35
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
6 -way power passenger seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheretteyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room40.0 in.
Front hip room55.2 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front shoulder room57.6 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room53.3 in.
Rear leg room38.9 in.
Rear shoulder room56.0 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Panoramic Vista Roof +$1,495
Splash Guards (VP) +$210
Black Roof-Rail Crossbars (VP) +$145
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Wheel-Locking Lug Nuts +$75
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place34.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight3,870 lbs.
Height65.9 in.
Length180.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity60.8 cu.ft.
Maximum towing capacity1,500 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors85.6 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors74.1 in.
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Wheel base106.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Iced Blue Silver Metallic
  • Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Stone Blue Metallic
  • Atlas Blue Metallic
  • Iconic Silver Metallic
  • Agate Black Metallic
  • Carbonized Gray Metallic
  • Star White Metallic Tri-Coat
Interior Colors
  • Sandstone, leatherette
  • Ebony, leatherette
  • Ebony, leather
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
18 in. wheelsyes
225/60R H tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
