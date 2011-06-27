  1. Home
2021 Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid SEL Features & Specs

More about the 2021 Escape Plug-In Hybrid
Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,510
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionElectrically variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG41
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$35,510
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionElectrically variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$35,510
EPA Combined MPGe102 mi.
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)44/37 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)484.0/407.0 mi.
EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)3.3 hr.
Fuel tank capacity11.0 gal.
Combined MPG41
EPA kWh/100 mi33
Fuel typeElectric fuel
EPA Electricity Range37 mi.
Engine
Starting MSRP
$35,510
Torque155 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower221 hp @ 6250 rpm
Valves16
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$35,510
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
emergency braking preparationyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$35,510
Equipment Group 625Ayes
Technology Packageyes
Class II Trailer Tow Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$35,510
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$35,510
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$35,510
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$35,510
Front and Rear Floor Linersyes
Cargo Area Protector (VP)yes
Easy Access Cargo Shade (VP)yes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$35,510
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,510
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front head room40.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.6 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.2 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,510
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room53.3 in.
Rear leg room38.9 in.
Rear shoulder room56.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$35,510
Splash Guards (VP)yes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Wheel Locking Lug Nuts (VP)yes
Aluminum Mini Space Saver Spare Wheelyes
Black Roof-Rail Crossbars (VP)yes
Panoramic Vista Roofyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$35,510
Maximum cargo capacity60.8 cu.ft.
Length180.5 in.
Curb weight3534 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place30.7 cu.ft.
Height66.1 in.
Wheel base106.7 in.
Width74.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$35,510
Exterior Colors
  • Bronze Fire Metallic
  • Iconic Silver Metallic
  • Carbonized Gray Metallic
  • Agate Black
  • Velocity Blue Metallic
  • Star White Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Antimatter Blue Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Desert Gold Metallic
  • Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, leatherette
  • Sandstone, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$35,510
All season tiresyes
225/60R H tiresyes
18 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$35,510
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$35,510
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

