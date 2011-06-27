  1. Home
Used 2011 Ford Escape Hybrid Limited Features & Specs

More about the 2011 Escape Hybrid
Overview
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG32
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)34/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)513.4/468.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.1 gal.
Combined MPG32
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque136 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower177 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeHybrid
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Rapid Spec 501Ayes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
rear view camerayes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Dual Headrest DVD Entertainment Systemyes
Ebony Cargo Trayyes
Navigation w/Premium Sound Systemyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room40.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
premium leatheryes
heated driver seatyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room56.6 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room53.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room49.1 in.
Rear leg room35.6 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Integrated Side Step Barsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Measurements
Front track60.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity66.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight3669 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place27.8 cu.ft.
Angle of approach19.5 degrees
Angle of departure27.8 degrees
Length174.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height67.7 in.
Wheel base103.1 in.
Width71.1 in.
Rear track60.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • Lime Squeeze Metallic
  • White Suede Clearcoat
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat (Fleet)
  • Steel Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Stone, leather
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
P235/70R16 104T tiresyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
