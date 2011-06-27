  1. Home
Used 2006 Ford Escape Hybrid Base Features & Specs

More about the 2006 Escape Hybrid
Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,525
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$28,525
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,525
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)28/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)420/390 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,525
Torque124 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower155 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeHybrid
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$28,525
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$28,525
80 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,525
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
retained accessory poweryes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$28,525
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$28,525
low fuel level warningyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,525
premium clothyes
Front head room40.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room53.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,525
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room49.1 in.
Rear leg room36.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$28,525
Front track61.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity65.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight3775 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place27.6 cu.ft.
Angle of approach21.4 degrees
Angle of departure28.7 degrees
Length174.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Ground clearance10.0 in.
Height69.9 in.
Wheel base103.2 in.
Width70.1 in.
Rear track60.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$28,525
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Sonic Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Redfire Clearcoat Metallic
  • Titanium Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium/Dark Flint, premium cloth
  • Medium/Dark Flint, premium leather
  • Medium/Dark Flint, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$28,525
Steel spare wheelyes
P235/70R16 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,525
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,525
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
