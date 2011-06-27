  1. Home
2022 Ford Edge ST-Line Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Edge
Overview
Starting MSRP
$41,095
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Center limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG23
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/28 mpg
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)388.5/518.0 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower250 hp @ 5,500 rpm
Torque280 lb-ft @ 3,000 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity3,500 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Packages
Equipment Group 250Ayes
Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist Plus Package +$895
Outfitters Cargo – FrontLoader +$1,395
Outfitters Cargo – SkyBox +$1,395
Outfitters Cargo – LoadWarrior +$1,395
Class II Trailer Tow Package w/Trailer Sway Control +$435
Cargo Accessory Package +$290
In-Car Entertainment
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
radio data systemyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Cargo Net +$50
Center Console Vault w/Coded Lock +$379
All-Weather Floor Mats w/Carpet Mats +$200
Cooler Bag w/Adjustable Carrying Strap +$35
Cargo Organizer - Standard +$85
Cargo Organizer - Large +$90
Dual-Headrest Rear Seat Entertainment System +$1,995
Heated Steering Wheel +$350
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatherette/sueded microfiberyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room40.2 in.
Front hip room55.9 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.
Front shoulder room60.3 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Rear head room40.3 in.
Rear hip Room57.5 in.
Rear leg room40.6 in.
Rear shoulder room60.5 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Mini Spare Wheel +$100
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Locking Wheel Nuts +$75
Silver Yakima Roof-Rail Crossbars +$699
Non-Configurable LED Daytime Running Lamps (Fleet) +$45
Black Roof-Rack Side Rails +$165
Panoramic Vista Roof +$1,595
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place39.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight4,122 lbs.
EPA interior volume153.1 cu.ft.
Height68.3 in.
Length188.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity3,500 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors85.8 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors75.9 in.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Stone Blue Metallic
  • Agate Black
  • Burgundy Velvet Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Carbonized Gray Metallic
  • Iconic Silver Metallic
  • Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Atlas Blue Metallic
  • Star White Metallic Tri-Coat
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, leatherette/sueded microfiber
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
20 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P245/50R20 tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
