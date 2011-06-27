2021 Ford Edge SEL Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,690
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|24
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$34,690
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$34,690
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|21/29 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|388.5/536.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|24
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$34,690
|Torque
|275 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|Horsepower
|245 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Valves
|16
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$34,690
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$34,690
|Outfitters Cargo – FrontLoader
|yes
|Cargo Accessory Package
|yes
|Outfitters Cargo – LoadWarrior
|yes
|Equipment Group 201A
|yes
|Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist Plus Package
|yes
|Outfitters Cargo – SkyBox
|yes
|Convenience Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$34,690
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|6 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$34,690
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|rear parking sensors
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|leather and simulated alloy steering wheel
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$34,690
|hands-free entry
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,690
|Cargo Net
|yes
|All-Weather Floor Mats
|yes
|All-Weather Floor Mats w/Carpet Mats
|yes
|Dual-Headrest Rear Seat Entertainment System
|yes
|Heated Steering Wheel
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$34,690
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,690
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|leatherette
|yes
|Front leg room
|42.6 in.
|Front head room
|40.2 in.
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|60.3 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|4 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|Front hip room
|55.9 in.
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,690
|Rear head room
|40.3 in.
|Rear hip Room
|57.5 in.
|Rear leg room
|40.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|60.5 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,690
|Front License Plate Bracket
|yes
|Non-Configurable LED Daytime Running Lamps (Fleet)
|yes
|18" Bright-Machined Aluminum Wheels w/Premium Dark Stainless Painted Pockets
|yes
|Silver Roof-Rack Side Rails
|yes
|Panoramic Vista Roof
|yes
|Mini Spare Wheel
|yes
|Locking Wheel Nuts
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$34,690
|Length
|188.8 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|1500 lbs.
|Curb weight
|3958 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|39.2 cu.ft.
|Height
|68.3 in.
|EPA interior volume
|153.1 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|112.2 in.
|Width
|75.9 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$34,690
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$34,690
|All season tires
|yes
|18 in. wheels
|yes
|245/60R18 tires
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the Edge
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$34,690
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$34,690
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Related 2021 Ford Edge SEL info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Nissan Sentra 2015
- Used Jeep Renegade 2018
- Used Ford Mustang 2011
- Used Ford Fusion 2016
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Dodge Challenger 2015
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2018
- Used Lexus GX 460 2015
- Used Jeep Compass
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 MINI Hardtop 4 Door
- 2019 BMW X3
- 2020 McLaren 570S
- 2020 Buick Regal TourX
- 2019 600LT
- 2019 Porsche Macan
- 2021 Aston Martin DBX
- 2020 GMC Savana
- 2019 Jaguar F-PACE
- 2021 Polestar 2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Hybrids
- Best Trucks
- Best Wagons
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Minivans
Other models to consider
- 2020 CX-5
- Mazda 6 2020
- 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata
- 2020 Mazda CX-3
- 2019 Mazda 3
- Mazda MX-5 Miata RF 2020
- 2019 3
- Mazda CX-9 2019
- 2019 Mazda CX-5
- Mazda 6 2019
Research Similar Vehicles
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- Subaru WRX 2020
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- 2021 Volvo S60
- 2020 Genesis G80
- 2020 Audi A6
- 2021 Hyundai Accent
- 2020 Lexus IS 300
- Cadillac CTS-V 2019
- 2020 Legacy