2021 Ford Edge SE Features & Specs

More about the 2021 Edge
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,250
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,250
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission8-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,250
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)388.5/536.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,250
Torque275 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower245 hp @ 5500 rpm
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,250
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$31,250
Outfitters Cargo – FrontLoaderyes
Cargo Accessory Packageyes
Outfitters Cargo – LoadWarrioryes
Equipment Group 100Ayes
Outfitters Cargo – SkyBoxyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,250
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,250
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,250
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,250
Cargo Netyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
8-Way Power Driver's Seat (Fleet)yes
All-Weather Floor Mats w/Carpet Matsyes
Dual-Headrest Rear Seat Entertainment Systemyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,250
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,250
Front head room40.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room60.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.9 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,250
Rear head room40.3 in.
Rear hip Room57.5 in.
Rear leg room40.6 in.
Rear shoulder room60.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,250
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Non-Configurable LED Daytime Running Lamps (Fleet)yes
18” Split-Spoke Sparkle Silver Painted Aluminum Wheelsyes
Mini Spare Wheelyes
Black Roof-Rack Side Railsyes
Locking Wheel Nutsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,250
Length188.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Curb weight3958 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place39.2 cu.ft.
Height68.3 in.
EPA interior volume153.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width75.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,250
Exterior Colors
  • Atlas Blue Metallic
  • Desert Gold Metallic
  • Iconic Silver Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Agate Black
  • Lithium Gray
  • Carbonized Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, cloth
  • Dune, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,250
All season tiresyes
18 in. wheelsyes
245/60R18 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,250
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,250
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

