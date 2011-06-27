  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Edge
  4. 2020 Ford Edge
  5. Features & Specs

2020 Ford Edge Titanium Features & Specs

More about the 2020 Edge
Overview
Starting MSRP
$38,100
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$38,100
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission8-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$38,100
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)407.0/536.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$38,100
Torque275 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower245 hp @ 5500 rpm
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$38,100
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$38,100
Equipment Group 300Ayes
Cargo Accessory Packageyes
Equipment Group 301Ayes
Titanium Elite Packageyes
Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist Plus Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$38,100
Bang & Olufsen premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
12 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$38,100
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$38,100
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$38,100
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Cargo Netyes
Dual-Headrest Rear Seat Entertainment Systemyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$38,100
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,100
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.6 in.
leatheryes
Front head room40.2 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room60.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.9 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,100
Rear head room40.3 in.
Rear hip Room57.5 in.
Rear leg room40.6 in.
Rear shoulder room60.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$38,100
20" Bright-Machined Aluminum Wheels w/Premium Dark Stainless Painted Pocketsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Non-Configurable LED Daytime Running Lamps (Fleet)yes
Panoramic Vista Roofyes
Locking Wheel Nutsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$38,100
Length188.8 in.
Curb weight3958 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place39.2 cu.ft.
Height68.3 in.
EPA interior volume153.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width75.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$38,100
Exterior Colors
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Star White Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Atlas Blue Metallic
  • Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Dark Persian Green Metallic
  • Desert Gold Metallic
  • Iconic Silver Metallic
  • Burgundy Velvet Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Agate Black
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, leather
  • Ceramic, leather
  • Ceramic, premium leather
  • Ebony, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$38,100
19 in. wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
P245/55R19 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$38,100
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$38,100
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

Related 2020 Ford Edge Titanium info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars