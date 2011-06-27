  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$43,265
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$43,265
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)351.5/481.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$43,265
Torque380 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine size2.7 l
Horsepower335 hp @ 5550 rpm
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$43,265
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$43,265
Cargo Accessory Packageyes
Equipment Group 401Ayes
ST Performance Brake Packageyes
Equipment Group 400Ayes
Cold Weather Packageyes
Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist Plus Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$43,265
Bang & Olufsen premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
12 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$43,265
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$43,265
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$43,265
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Cargo Netyes
Dual-Headrest Rear Seat Entertainment Systemyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$43,265
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$43,265
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
leather/sueded microfiberyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.6 in.
Front head room40.2 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room60.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.9 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$43,265
Rear head room40.3 in.
Rear hip Room57.5 in.
Rear leg room40.6 in.
Rear shoulder room60.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$43,265
Front License Plate Bracketyes
21" Premium Gloss Black Painted Aluminum Wheelsyes
Non-Configurable LED Daytime Running Lamps (Fleet)yes
Panoramic Vista Roofyes
Locking Wheel Nutsyes
265/40R21 All-Season Black Sidewall Tiresyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$43,265
Length188.8 in.
Curb weight4525 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place39.2 cu.ft.
Height68.3 in.
EPA interior volume153.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width75.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$43,265
Exterior Colors
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Ford Performance Blue Metallic
  • Star White Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Iconic Silver Metallic
  • Agate Black
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, leather/sueded microfiber
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$43,265
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
20 in. wheelsyes
P245/50R20 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$43,265
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$43,265
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
