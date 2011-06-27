2020 Ford Edge Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Edge SUV
SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$56,651*
Total Cash Price
$43,411
SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$44,607*
Total Cash Price
$34,182
SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$56,651*
Total Cash Price
$43,411
Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$49,068*
Total Cash Price
$37,600
Titanium 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$46,391*
Total Cash Price
$35,549
SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$62,896*
Total Cash Price
$48,197
ST 4dr SUV AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$65,572*
Total Cash Price
$50,248
ST-Line 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$63,788*
Total Cash Price
$48,880
ST-Line 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$49,068*
Total Cash Price
$37,600
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Edge SUV SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,001
|$1,036
|$1,072
|$1,110
|$1,148
|$5,367
|Maintenance
|$428
|$1,068
|$762
|$3,023
|$1,259
|$6,539
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$168
|$403
|$591
|$1,161
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,026
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,259
|Financing
|$2,334
|$1,878
|$1,389
|$870
|$314
|$6,786
|Depreciation
|$9,415
|$3,131
|$2,962
|$3,476
|$3,291
|$22,273
|Fuel
|$2,310
|$2,380
|$2,451
|$2,525
|$2,600
|$12,266
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,513
|$9,552
|$8,862
|$11,464
|$9,260
|$56,651
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Edge SUV SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$788
|$816
|$844
|$874
|$904
|$4,226
|Maintenance
|$337
|$841
|$600
|$2,380
|$991
|$5,149
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$132
|$317
|$465
|$914
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,595
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,779
|Financing
|$1,838
|$1,479
|$1,094
|$685
|$247
|$5,343
|Depreciation
|$7,413
|$2,465
|$2,332
|$2,737
|$2,591
|$17,538
|Fuel
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$2,047
|$9,658
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,790
|$7,521
|$6,978
|$9,027
|$7,291
|$44,607
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Edge SUV SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,001
|$1,036
|$1,072
|$1,110
|$1,148
|$5,367
|Maintenance
|$428
|$1,068
|$762
|$3,023
|$1,259
|$6,539
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$168
|$403
|$591
|$1,161
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,026
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,259
|Financing
|$2,334
|$1,878
|$1,389
|$870
|$314
|$6,786
|Depreciation
|$9,415
|$3,131
|$2,962
|$3,476
|$3,291
|$22,273
|Fuel
|$2,310
|$2,380
|$2,451
|$2,525
|$2,600
|$12,266
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,513
|$9,552
|$8,862
|$11,464
|$9,260
|$56,651
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Edge SUV Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$867
|$898
|$928
|$961
|$994
|$4,649
|Maintenance
|$371
|$925
|$660
|$2,618
|$1,090
|$5,664
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$145
|$349
|$512
|$1,005
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,755
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,957
|Financing
|$2,022
|$1,627
|$1,203
|$754
|$272
|$5,877
|Depreciation
|$8,154
|$2,712
|$2,565
|$3,011
|$2,850
|$19,292
|Fuel
|$2,001
|$2,061
|$2,123
|$2,187
|$2,252
|$10,624
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,169
|$8,273
|$7,676
|$9,930
|$8,020
|$49,068
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Edge SUV Titanium 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$820
|$849
|$878
|$909
|$940
|$4,395
|Maintenance
|$350
|$875
|$624
|$2,475
|$1,031
|$5,355
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$137
|$330
|$484
|$951
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,659
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,850
|Financing
|$1,912
|$1,538
|$1,138
|$712
|$257
|$5,557
|Depreciation
|$7,710
|$2,564
|$2,425
|$2,846
|$2,695
|$18,240
|Fuel
|$1,892
|$1,949
|$2,007
|$2,068
|$2,129
|$10,044
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,342
|$7,822
|$7,257
|$9,388
|$7,583
|$46,391
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Edge SUV SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,111
|$1,151
|$1,190
|$1,232
|$1,275
|$5,959
|Maintenance
|$475
|$1,186
|$846
|$3,356
|$1,397
|$7,260
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$186
|$447
|$656
|$1,289
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,249
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,508
|Financing
|$2,592
|$2,085
|$1,543
|$966
|$348
|$7,534
|Depreciation
|$10,452
|$3,476
|$3,288
|$3,859
|$3,653
|$24,729
|Fuel
|$2,565
|$2,642
|$2,721
|$2,803
|$2,886
|$13,618
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,444
|$10,605
|$9,839
|$12,728
|$10,280
|$62,896
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Edge SUV ST 4dr SUV AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,158
|$1,200
|$1,241
|$1,285
|$1,329
|$6,212
|Maintenance
|$495
|$1,236
|$882
|$3,499
|$1,457
|$7,569
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$194
|$466
|$684
|$1,344
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,345
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$2,615
|Financing
|$2,702
|$2,174
|$1,608
|$1,007
|$363
|$7,854
|Depreciation
|$10,897
|$3,624
|$3,428
|$4,023
|$3,809
|$25,781
|Fuel
|$2,674
|$2,755
|$2,837
|$2,922
|$3,009
|$14,197
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,271
|$11,056
|$10,258
|$13,270
|$10,718
|$65,572
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Edge SUV ST-Line 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,127
|$1,167
|$1,207
|$1,250
|$1,293
|$6,043
|Maintenance
|$482
|$1,203
|$858
|$3,403
|$1,417
|$7,363
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$189
|$453
|$665
|$1,307
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,281
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$2,544
|Financing
|$2,628
|$2,115
|$1,564
|$980
|$353
|$7,640
|Depreciation
|$10,601
|$3,525
|$3,335
|$3,914
|$3,705
|$25,079
|Fuel
|$2,601
|$2,680
|$2,760
|$2,843
|$2,927
|$13,811
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,720
|$10,755
|$9,979
|$12,909
|$10,426
|$63,788
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Edge SUV ST-Line 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$867
|$898
|$928
|$961
|$994
|$4,649
|Maintenance
|$371
|$925
|$660
|$2,618
|$1,090
|$5,664
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$145
|$349
|$512
|$1,005
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,755
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,957
|Financing
|$2,022
|$1,627
|$1,203
|$754
|$272
|$5,877
|Depreciation
|$8,154
|$2,712
|$2,565
|$3,011
|$2,850
|$19,292
|Fuel
|$2,001
|$2,061
|$2,123
|$2,187
|$2,252
|$10,624
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,169
|$8,273
|$7,676
|$9,930
|$8,020
|$49,068
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2020 Edge
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Ford Edge in Virginia is:not available
