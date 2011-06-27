  1. Home
2019 Ford Edge SE Features & Specs

More about the 2019 Edge
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,990
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)388.5/518.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque275 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower245 hp @ 5500 rpm
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Cargo Accessory Packageyes
Equipment Group 100Ayes
SE Fleet Driver’s Package (Fleet)yes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Dual-Headrest Rear Seat Entertainment Systemyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.2 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room60.3 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.9 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.3 in.
Rear hip Room57.5 in.
Rear leg room40.6 in.
Rear shoulder room60.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Non-Configurable LED Daytime Running Lamps (Fleet)yes
235/60R18 All-Season Snow Chain Compatible Tiresyes
Locking Wheel Nutsyes
Measurements
Length188.8 in.
Curb weight4124 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place39.2 cu.ft.
Height68.3 in.
EPA interior volume153.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width75.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Stone Gray Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Agate Black
  • Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dune, cloth
  • Ebony, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
245/60R18 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
