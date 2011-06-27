Used 2016 Ford Edge Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Edge SUV
Titanium 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$52,121*
Total Cash Price
$26,923
SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$52,121*
Total Cash Price
$26,923
SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$45,144*
Total Cash Price
$23,319
SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,040*
Total Cash Price
$21,199
SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,682*
Total Cash Price
$22,047
Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$57,866*
Total Cash Price
$29,891
Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$60,329*
Total Cash Price
$31,163
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Edge SUV Titanium 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,001
|$1,031
|$1,062
|$1,093
|$1,126
|$5,314
|Maintenance
|$2,600
|$1,284
|$1,579
|$1,730
|$3,066
|$10,258
|Repairs
|$541
|$625
|$729
|$852
|$993
|$3,740
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,466
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,699
|Financing
|$1,448
|$1,165
|$862
|$538
|$196
|$4,209
|Depreciation
|$6,242
|$2,498
|$2,198
|$1,948
|$1,749
|$14,635
|Fuel
|$2,310
|$2,380
|$2,451
|$2,525
|$2,600
|$12,266
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,607
|$9,041
|$8,940
|$8,745
|$9,788
|$52,121
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Edge SUV SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,001
|$1,031
|$1,062
|$1,093
|$1,126
|$5,314
|Maintenance
|$2,600
|$1,284
|$1,579
|$1,730
|$3,066
|$10,258
|Repairs
|$541
|$625
|$729
|$852
|$993
|$3,740
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,466
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,699
|Financing
|$1,448
|$1,165
|$862
|$538
|$196
|$4,209
|Depreciation
|$6,242
|$2,498
|$2,198
|$1,948
|$1,749
|$14,635
|Fuel
|$2,310
|$2,380
|$2,451
|$2,525
|$2,600
|$12,266
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,607
|$9,041
|$8,940
|$8,745
|$9,788
|$52,121
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Edge SUV SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$867
|$893
|$920
|$947
|$976
|$4,602
|Maintenance
|$2,252
|$1,112
|$1,367
|$1,498
|$2,655
|$8,885
|Repairs
|$469
|$541
|$631
|$738
|$860
|$3,240
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,269
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,472
|Financing
|$1,254
|$1,009
|$747
|$466
|$169
|$3,645
|Depreciation
|$5,407
|$2,164
|$1,904
|$1,687
|$1,515
|$12,676
|Fuel
|$2,001
|$2,061
|$2,123
|$2,187
|$2,252
|$10,624
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,518
|$7,831
|$7,743
|$7,575
|$8,478
|$45,144
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Edge SUV SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$788
|$812
|$836
|$861
|$887
|$4,184
|Maintenance
|$2,047
|$1,011
|$1,243
|$1,362
|$2,414
|$8,077
|Repairs
|$426
|$492
|$574
|$671
|$782
|$2,945
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,154
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,338
|Financing
|$1,140
|$917
|$679
|$424
|$154
|$3,314
|Depreciation
|$4,915
|$1,967
|$1,731
|$1,534
|$1,377
|$11,524
|Fuel
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$2,047
|$9,658
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,289
|$7,119
|$7,039
|$6,886
|$7,707
|$41,040
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Edge SUV SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$820
|$844
|$869
|$895
|$922
|$4,351
|Maintenance
|$2,129
|$1,051
|$1,293
|$1,416
|$2,511
|$8,400
|Repairs
|$443
|$512
|$597
|$698
|$813
|$3,063
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,200
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,392
|Financing
|$1,186
|$954
|$706
|$441
|$160
|$3,447
|Depreciation
|$5,112
|$2,046
|$1,800
|$1,595
|$1,432
|$11,985
|Fuel
|$1,892
|$1,949
|$2,007
|$2,068
|$2,129
|$10,044
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,781
|$7,404
|$7,321
|$7,161
|$8,015
|$42,682
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Edge SUV Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,111
|$1,145
|$1,179
|$1,214
|$1,251
|$5,899
|Maintenance
|$2,886
|$1,426
|$1,753
|$1,920
|$3,404
|$11,389
|Repairs
|$601
|$694
|$809
|$946
|$1,103
|$4,152
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,627
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$1,887
|Financing
|$1,607
|$1,293
|$957
|$598
|$217
|$4,673
|Depreciation
|$6,930
|$2,773
|$2,441
|$2,163
|$1,942
|$16,249
|Fuel
|$2,565
|$2,642
|$2,721
|$2,803
|$2,886
|$13,618
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,327
|$10,038
|$9,925
|$9,709
|$10,867
|$57,866
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Edge SUV Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,158
|$1,194
|$1,229
|$1,266
|$1,304
|$6,150
|Maintenance
|$3,009
|$1,486
|$1,827
|$2,002
|$3,549
|$11,873
|Repairs
|$626
|$723
|$844
|$986
|$1,150
|$4,329
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,696
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$1,967
|Financing
|$1,676
|$1,348
|$998
|$623
|$226
|$4,872
|Depreciation
|$7,225
|$2,891
|$2,545
|$2,255
|$2,024
|$16,940
|Fuel
|$2,674
|$2,755
|$2,837
|$2,922
|$3,009
|$14,197
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,065
|$10,465
|$10,347
|$10,122
|$11,329
|$60,329
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Ford Edge in Virginia is:not available
