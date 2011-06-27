Used 2015 Ford Edge Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Edge SUV
SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$39,523*
Total Cash Price
$18,311
SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$50,194*
Total Cash Price
$23,255
Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$50,194*
Total Cash Price
$23,255
Sport 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$43,475*
Total Cash Price
$20,142
SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,104*
Total Cash Price
$19,043
Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$55,727*
Total Cash Price
$25,819
Titanium 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$58,099*
Total Cash Price
$26,917
SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$56,518*
Total Cash Price
$26,185
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Edge SUV SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$767
|$790
|$814
|$838
|$863
|$4,072
|Maintenance
|$999
|$1,216
|$1,418
|$2,198
|$2,084
|$7,915
|Repairs
|$485
|$561
|$655
|$764
|$892
|$3,357
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,004
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,188
|Financing
|$985
|$792
|$586
|$367
|$132
|$2,862
|Depreciation
|$4,415
|$1,802
|$1,586
|$1,406
|$1,262
|$10,471
|Fuel
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$2,047
|$9,658
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,474
|$7,081
|$7,035
|$7,607
|$7,326
|$39,523
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Edge SUV SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$974
|$1,003
|$1,034
|$1,064
|$1,096
|$5,171
|Maintenance
|$1,269
|$1,544
|$1,801
|$2,791
|$2,647
|$10,052
|Repairs
|$616
|$712
|$832
|$970
|$1,133
|$4,263
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,275
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,509
|Financing
|$1,251
|$1,006
|$744
|$466
|$168
|$3,635
|Depreciation
|$5,607
|$2,289
|$2,014
|$1,786
|$1,603
|$13,298
|Fuel
|$2,310
|$2,380
|$2,451
|$2,525
|$2,600
|$12,266
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,302
|$8,993
|$8,934
|$9,661
|$9,304
|$50,194
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Edge SUV Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$974
|$1,003
|$1,034
|$1,064
|$1,096
|$5,171
|Maintenance
|$1,269
|$1,544
|$1,801
|$2,791
|$2,647
|$10,052
|Repairs
|$616
|$712
|$832
|$970
|$1,133
|$4,263
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,275
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,509
|Financing
|$1,251
|$1,006
|$744
|$466
|$168
|$3,635
|Depreciation
|$5,607
|$2,289
|$2,014
|$1,786
|$1,603
|$13,298
|Fuel
|$2,310
|$2,380
|$2,451
|$2,525
|$2,600
|$12,266
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,302
|$8,993
|$8,934
|$9,661
|$9,304
|$50,194
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Edge SUV Sport 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$844
|$869
|$895
|$922
|$949
|$4,479
|Maintenance
|$1,099
|$1,338
|$1,560
|$2,418
|$2,292
|$8,707
|Repairs
|$534
|$617
|$721
|$840
|$981
|$3,693
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,104
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,307
|Financing
|$1,084
|$871
|$645
|$404
|$145
|$3,148
|Depreciation
|$4,857
|$1,982
|$1,745
|$1,547
|$1,388
|$11,518
|Fuel
|$2,001
|$2,061
|$2,123
|$2,187
|$2,252
|$10,624
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,521
|$7,789
|$7,739
|$8,368
|$8,059
|$43,475
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Edge SUV SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$798
|$822
|$847
|$872
|$898
|$4,235
|Maintenance
|$1,039
|$1,265
|$1,475
|$2,286
|$2,167
|$8,232
|Repairs
|$504
|$583
|$681
|$795
|$928
|$3,491
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,044
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,236
|Financing
|$1,024
|$824
|$609
|$382
|$137
|$2,976
|Depreciation
|$4,592
|$1,874
|$1,649
|$1,462
|$1,312
|$10,890
|Fuel
|$1,892
|$1,949
|$2,007
|$2,068
|$2,129
|$10,044
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,893
|$7,364
|$7,316
|$7,911
|$7,619
|$41,104
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Edge SUV Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,081
|$1,114
|$1,148
|$1,182
|$1,217
|$5,742
|Maintenance
|$1,409
|$1,715
|$1,999
|$3,099
|$2,938
|$11,160
|Repairs
|$684
|$791
|$924
|$1,077
|$1,258
|$4,733
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,416
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$1,675
|Financing
|$1,389
|$1,117
|$826
|$517
|$186
|$4,035
|Depreciation
|$6,225
|$2,541
|$2,236
|$1,982
|$1,779
|$14,764
|Fuel
|$2,565
|$2,642
|$2,721
|$2,803
|$2,886
|$13,618
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,768
|$9,984
|$9,919
|$10,726
|$10,330
|$55,727
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Edge SUV Titanium 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,127
|$1,161
|$1,197
|$1,232
|$1,269
|$5,986
|Maintenance
|$1,469
|$1,788
|$2,084
|$3,231
|$3,063
|$11,635
|Repairs
|$713
|$825
|$963
|$1,123
|$1,311
|$4,935
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,476
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$1,746
|Financing
|$1,448
|$1,164
|$861
|$539
|$194
|$4,207
|Depreciation
|$6,490
|$2,649
|$2,331
|$2,067
|$1,855
|$15,392
|Fuel
|$2,674
|$2,755
|$2,837
|$2,922
|$3,009
|$14,197
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,397
|$10,409
|$10,341
|$11,182
|$10,769
|$58,099
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Edge SUV SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,097
|$1,130
|$1,164
|$1,198
|$1,234
|$5,823
|Maintenance
|$1,429
|$1,739
|$2,028
|$3,143
|$2,980
|$11,318
|Repairs
|$694
|$802
|$937
|$1,093
|$1,276
|$4,801
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,436
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$1,699
|Financing
|$1,409
|$1,133
|$838
|$525
|$189
|$4,093
|Depreciation
|$6,313
|$2,577
|$2,268
|$2,011
|$1,805
|$14,974
|Fuel
|$2,601
|$2,680
|$2,760
|$2,843
|$2,927
|$13,811
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,978
|$10,126
|$10,060
|$10,878
|$10,476
|$56,518
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 Edge
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Ford Edge in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2015 Ford Edge info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019