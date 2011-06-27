  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Edge
  4. Used 2014 Ford Edge
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2014 Ford Edge SE Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Edge
Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,050
See Edge Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$30,050
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$30,050
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)345.6/480.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.2 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$30,050
Torque253 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower285 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle39.3 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$30,050
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$30,050
Cargo Accessory Packageyes
Equipment Group 101Ayes
Equipment Group 100Ayes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$30,050
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$30,050
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$30,050
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$30,050
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$30,050
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,050
Front head room40.0 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room58.9 in.
Front leg room40.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.8 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,050
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room56.3 in.
Rear leg room39.6 in.
Rear shoulder room58.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$30,050
Black Roof Rack Side Railsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$30,050
Front track65.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity68.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight4226 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32.2 cu.ft.
Angle of approach15.0 degrees
Maximum payload909 lbs.
Angle of departure28.1 degrees
Length184.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height67.0 in.
EPA interior volume140.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base111.2 in.
Width76.0 in.
Rear track65.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$30,050
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Impact Blue Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • Oxford White
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal Black, cloth
  • Medium Light Stone, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$30,050
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P245/60R18 104H tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$30,050
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$30,050
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Edge Inventory

Related Used 2014 Ford Edge SE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles