Used 2014 Ford Edge Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Edge SUV
SE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,762*
Total Cash Price
$17,640
Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,762*
Total Cash Price
$17,640
SEL 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$37,038*
Total Cash Price
$15,279
Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,018*
Total Cash Price
$14,446
Sport 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$47,476*
Total Cash Price
$19,585
SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$49,496*
Total Cash Price
$20,418
SEL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$33,671*
Total Cash Price
$13,890
Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$48,150*
Total Cash Price
$19,863
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Edge SUV SE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$890
|$917
|$945
|$973
|$1,002
|$4,727
|Maintenance
|$1,530
|$1,673
|$2,873
|$770
|$4,303
|$11,148
|Repairs
|$461
|$536
|$626
|$733
|$855
|$3,211
|Taxes & Fees
|$984
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,218
|Financing
|$949
|$763
|$564
|$354
|$127
|$2,757
|Depreciation
|$4,017
|$1,767
|$1,554
|$1,378
|$1,237
|$9,953
|Fuel
|$1,836
|$1,891
|$1,948
|$2,007
|$2,066
|$9,749
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,668
|$7,605
|$8,569
|$6,273
|$9,648
|$42,762
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Edge SUV Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$890
|$917
|$945
|$973
|$1,002
|$4,727
|Maintenance
|$1,530
|$1,673
|$2,873
|$770
|$4,303
|$11,148
|Repairs
|$461
|$536
|$626
|$733
|$855
|$3,211
|Taxes & Fees
|$984
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,218
|Financing
|$949
|$763
|$564
|$354
|$127
|$2,757
|Depreciation
|$4,017
|$1,767
|$1,554
|$1,378
|$1,237
|$9,953
|Fuel
|$1,836
|$1,891
|$1,948
|$2,007
|$2,066
|$9,749
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,668
|$7,605
|$8,569
|$6,273
|$9,648
|$42,762
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Edge SUV SEL 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$771
|$794
|$818
|$843
|$868
|$4,094
|Maintenance
|$1,326
|$1,449
|$2,488
|$667
|$3,727
|$9,656
|Repairs
|$399
|$464
|$542
|$635
|$740
|$2,781
|Taxes & Fees
|$853
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,055
|Financing
|$822
|$661
|$488
|$307
|$110
|$2,388
|Depreciation
|$3,479
|$1,530
|$1,346
|$1,194
|$1,071
|$8,621
|Fuel
|$1,591
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,738
|$1,790
|$8,444
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,240
|$6,587
|$7,422
|$5,433
|$8,357
|$37,038
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Edge SUV Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$729
|$751
|$774
|$797
|$821
|$3,871
|Maintenance
|$1,253
|$1,370
|$2,352
|$630
|$3,524
|$9,129
|Repairs
|$378
|$439
|$513
|$600
|$700
|$2,629
|Taxes & Fees
|$806
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$997
|Financing
|$777
|$625
|$462
|$290
|$104
|$2,258
|Depreciation
|$3,290
|$1,447
|$1,273
|$1,128
|$1,013
|$8,150
|Fuel
|$1,504
|$1,549
|$1,595
|$1,643
|$1,692
|$7,983
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,736
|$6,228
|$7,017
|$5,137
|$7,901
|$35,018
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Edge SUV Sport 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$988
|$1,018
|$1,049
|$1,080
|$1,112
|$5,248
|Maintenance
|$1,699
|$1,857
|$3,189
|$854
|$4,777
|$12,377
|Repairs
|$512
|$595
|$695
|$814
|$949
|$3,564
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,093
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$1,352
|Financing
|$1,053
|$847
|$626
|$393
|$141
|$3,061
|Depreciation
|$4,460
|$1,961
|$1,726
|$1,530
|$1,373
|$11,050
|Fuel
|$2,039
|$2,099
|$2,163
|$2,228
|$2,294
|$10,823
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,844
|$8,443
|$9,513
|$6,964
|$10,712
|$47,476
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Edge SUV SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,030
|$1,061
|$1,094
|$1,126
|$1,160
|$5,471
|Maintenance
|$1,771
|$1,936
|$3,325
|$891
|$4,980
|$12,904
|Repairs
|$534
|$620
|$725
|$848
|$989
|$3,716
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,139
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$1,410
|Financing
|$1,098
|$883
|$653
|$410
|$147
|$3,191
|Depreciation
|$4,650
|$2,045
|$1,799
|$1,595
|$1,432
|$11,520
|Fuel
|$2,126
|$2,189
|$2,255
|$2,323
|$2,392
|$11,284
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,348
|$8,802
|$9,918
|$7,260
|$11,168
|$49,496
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Edge SUV SEL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$701
|$722
|$744
|$766
|$789
|$3,722
|Maintenance
|$1,205
|$1,317
|$2,262
|$606
|$3,388
|$8,778
|Repairs
|$363
|$422
|$493
|$577
|$673
|$2,528
|Taxes & Fees
|$775
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$959
|Financing
|$747
|$601
|$444
|$279
|$100
|$2,171
|Depreciation
|$3,163
|$1,391
|$1,224
|$1,085
|$974
|$7,837
|Fuel
|$1,446
|$1,489
|$1,534
|$1,580
|$1,627
|$7,676
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,400
|$5,988
|$6,747
|$4,939
|$7,597
|$33,671
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Edge SUV Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,002
|$1,032
|$1,064
|$1,095
|$1,128
|$5,322
|Maintenance
|$1,723
|$1,883
|$3,235
|$867
|$4,845
|$12,553
|Repairs
|$519
|$603
|$705
|$825
|$962
|$3,615
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,108
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$1,371
|Financing
|$1,068
|$859
|$635
|$399
|$143
|$3,105
|Depreciation
|$4,523
|$1,989
|$1,750
|$1,552
|$1,393
|$11,207
|Fuel
|$2,068
|$2,129
|$2,194
|$2,259
|$2,327
|$10,977
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,012
|$8,563
|$9,648
|$7,063
|$10,864
|$48,150
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Ford Edge in Virginia is:not available
