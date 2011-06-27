  1. Home
Used 2012 Ford Edge Sport Features & Specs

More about the 2012 Edge
Overview
Engine TypeGas
$38,960
See Edge Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$38,960
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$38,960
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)323.0/437.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$38,960
Torque280 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l
Horsepower305 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle39.3 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$38,960
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$38,960
Cargo Accessory Packageyes
Equipment Group 400Ayes
Drivers Vision Packageyes
Drivers Entry Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$38,960
Sony premium brand speakersyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
390 watts stereo outputyes
Sony premium brand stereo systemyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
12 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$38,960
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
leather and chrome trim on shift knobyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$38,960
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$38,960
Back-Lit Door Sillyes
All Weather Floor Matsyes
Voice-Activated Navigationyes
Dual Headrest Rear DVD Entertainment Systemyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$38,960
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,960
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.7 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room40.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room54.8 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,960
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room56.1 in.
Rear leg room39.6 in.
Rear shoulder room58.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$38,960
Vista Roofyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$38,960
Front track65.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity68.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight4473 lbs.
Gross weight5382 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32.2 cu.ft.
Angle of approach15.0 degrees
Maximum payload909 lbs.
Angle of departure28.1 degrees
Length184.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height67.0 in.
Wheel base111.2 in.
Width76.0 in.
Rear track65.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$38,960
Exterior Colors
  • White Platinum Tri-Coat Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Red Candy Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Black
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic (Late Availability)
  • Dark Blue Pearl Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal Black w/Silversmoke Inserts, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$38,960
22 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
P265/40R W tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$38,960
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$38,960
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Edge Inventory

