2022 Ford EcoSport Titanium Specs & Features

More about the 2022 EcoSport
Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,345
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25 mpg
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG25 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/29 mpg
Fuel tank capacity13.8 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)317.4/400.2 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower166 hp @ 6,500 rpm
Torque149 lb-ft @ 4,500 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity2,000 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity1,570 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear solid disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Equipment Group 400Ayes
Interior Protection Package +$195
Cargo Management Package +$110
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
10 total speakersyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Bang & Olufsen premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
mast antennayes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Single zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.6 in.
Front hip room51.6 in.
Front leg room42.9 in.
Front shoulder room53.3 in.
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room50.9 in.
Rear leg room36.7 in.
Rear shoulder room51.3 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Keyless Entry Keypad +$110
Overlander Decal +$195
Front and Rear Splash Guards/Mud Flaps +$200
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight3,300 lbs.
EPA interior volume112.0 cu.ft.
Height65.1 in.
Length161.3 in.
Maximum payload1,570 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity2,000 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors81.0 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors69.5 in.
Wheel base99.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Race Red
  • Lightning Blue Metallic
  • Moondust Silver Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Smoke Metallic
  • Luxe Yellow
  • Blue Metallic
  • Shadow Black
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Diamond White
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, leather
  • Medium Light Stone, leather
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
17 in. wheelsyes
205/50R17 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
