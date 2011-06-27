2021 Ford EcoSport Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
EcoSport SUV
SES 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$38,887*
Total Cash Price
$29,290
SE 4dr SUV (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$49,386*
Total Cash Price
$37,198
S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$49,386*
Total Cash Price
$37,198
S 4dr SUV (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,776*
Total Cash Price
$32,219
SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$40,442*
Total Cash Price
$30,462
Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$54,831*
Total Cash Price
$41,299
Titanium 4dr SUV (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$57,164*
Total Cash Price
$43,056
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2021 EcoSport SUV SES 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$727
|$752
|$779
|$806
|$834
|$3,898
|Maintenance
|$286
|$783
|$454
|$2,024
|$1,783
|$5,330
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$118
|$281
|$412
|$811
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,216
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,380
|Financing
|$1,575
|$1,267
|$938
|$586
|$213
|$4,579
|Depreciation
|$9,638
|$1,582
|$1,497
|$1,755
|$1,664
|$16,136
|Fuel
|$1,272
|$1,310
|$1,349
|$1,390
|$1,432
|$6,753
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,714
|$5,735
|$5,176
|$6,883
|$6,379
|$38,887
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2021 EcoSport SUV S 4dr SUV (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$800
|$827
|$857
|$887
|$917
|$4,288
|Maintenance
|$315
|$861
|$499
|$2,226
|$1,961
|$5,863
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$130
|$309
|$453
|$892
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,338
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,518
|Financing
|$1,733
|$1,394
|$1,032
|$645
|$234
|$5,037
|Depreciation
|$10,602
|$1,740
|$1,647
|$1,931
|$1,830
|$17,750
|Fuel
|$1,399
|$1,441
|$1,484
|$1,529
|$1,575
|$7,428
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,185
|$6,309
|$5,694
|$7,571
|$7,017
|$42,776
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2021 EcoSport SUV SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$756
|$782
|$810
|$838
|$867
|$4,054
|Maintenance
|$297
|$814
|$472
|$2,105
|$1,854
|$5,543
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$123
|$292
|$428
|$843
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,265
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,435
|Financing
|$1,638
|$1,318
|$976
|$609
|$222
|$4,762
|Depreciation
|$10,024
|$1,645
|$1,557
|$1,825
|$1,731
|$16,781
|Fuel
|$1,323
|$1,362
|$1,403
|$1,446
|$1,489
|$7,023
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,303
|$5,964
|$5,383
|$7,158
|$6,634
|$40,442
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2021 EcoSport SUV Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,025
|$1,060
|$1,098
|$1,136
|$1,176
|$5,496
|Maintenance
|$403
|$1,104
|$640
|$2,854
|$2,514
|$7,515
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$166
|$396
|$581
|$1,144
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,715
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,946
|Financing
|$2,221
|$1,786
|$1,323
|$826
|$300
|$6,456
|Depreciation
|$13,590
|$2,231
|$2,111
|$2,475
|$2,346
|$22,752
|Fuel
|$1,794
|$1,847
|$1,902
|$1,960
|$2,019
|$9,522
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,747
|$8,086
|$7,298
|$9,705
|$8,994
|$54,831
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2021 EcoSport SUV Titanium 4dr SUV (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,069
|$1,105
|$1,145
|$1,185
|$1,226
|$5,730
|Maintenance
|$420
|$1,151
|$667
|$2,975
|$2,621
|$7,835
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$173
|$413
|$606
|$1,192
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,788
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$2,029
|Financing
|$2,315
|$1,862
|$1,379
|$861
|$313
|$6,731
|Depreciation
|$14,168
|$2,326
|$2,201
|$2,580
|$2,446
|$23,720
|Fuel
|$1,870
|$1,926
|$1,983
|$2,043
|$2,105
|$9,927
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,630
|$8,430
|$7,609
|$10,118
|$9,377
|$57,164
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2021 Ford EcoSport in Virginia is:not available
