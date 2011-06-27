  1. Home
2020 Ford EcoSport SE Features & Specs

More about the 2020 EcoSport
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,950
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,950
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,950
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)317.4/400.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.8 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,950
Torque149 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower166 hp @ 6500 rpm
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,950
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Front and rear solid disc brakesyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$24,950
Equipment Group 200Ayes
Interior Protection Packageyes
SE Convenience Packageyes
Cargo Management Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,950
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,950
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,950
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,950
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,950
premium clothyes
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.9 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.6 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room53.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room51.6 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,950
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room50.9 in.
Rear leg room36.7 in.
Rear shoulder room51.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$24,950
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Keyless Entry Keypadyes
Front and Rear Splash Guards/Mud Flapsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,950
Length161.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3300 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.9 cu.ft.
Height65.1 in.
EPA interior volume112.0 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1570 lbs.
Wheel base99.2 in.
Width69.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,950
Exterior Colors
  • Diamond White
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Blue Candy Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Moondust Silver Metallic
  • Lightning Blue Metallic
  • Canyon Ridge Metallic
  • Race Red
  • Shadow Black
  • Smoke Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Stone, premium cloth
  • Ebony Black, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,950
All season tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
205/60R16 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,950
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,950
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

