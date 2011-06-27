2020 Ford EcoSport Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
EcoSport SUV
S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$38,327*
Total Cash Price
$26,281
SES 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$38,327*
Total Cash Price
$26,281
S 4dr SUV (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$33,197*
Total Cash Price
$22,763
SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$31,386*
Total Cash Price
$21,522
SE 4dr SUV (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$30,179*
Total Cash Price
$20,694
Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,552*
Total Cash Price
$29,179
Titanium 4dr SUV (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$44,363*
Total Cash Price
$30,420
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 EcoSport SUV S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$916
|$947
|$980
|$1,015
|$1,050
|$4,909
|Maintenance
|$311
|$888
|$522
|$2,224
|$2,295
|$6,240
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$157
|$380
|$556
|$1,093
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,337
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,546
|Financing
|$1,414
|$1,137
|$841
|$527
|$191
|$4,108
|Depreciation
|$4,736
|$1,956
|$1,850
|$2,172
|$2,056
|$12,770
|Fuel
|$1,443
|$1,486
|$1,532
|$1,577
|$1,624
|$7,662
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,156
|$6,466
|$5,935
|$7,946
|$7,824
|$38,327
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 EcoSport SUV SES 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$916
|$947
|$980
|$1,015
|$1,050
|$4,909
|Maintenance
|$311
|$888
|$522
|$2,224
|$2,295
|$6,240
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$157
|$380
|$556
|$1,093
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,337
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,546
|Financing
|$1,414
|$1,137
|$841
|$527
|$191
|$4,108
|Depreciation
|$4,736
|$1,956
|$1,850
|$2,172
|$2,056
|$12,770
|Fuel
|$1,443
|$1,486
|$1,532
|$1,577
|$1,624
|$7,662
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,156
|$6,466
|$5,935
|$7,946
|$7,824
|$38,327
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 EcoSport SUV S 4dr SUV (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$793
|$821
|$849
|$879
|$910
|$4,252
|Maintenance
|$270
|$769
|$452
|$1,926
|$1,988
|$5,404
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$136
|$329
|$482
|$947
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,158
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,339
|Financing
|$1,224
|$985
|$728
|$457
|$165
|$3,559
|Depreciation
|$4,102
|$1,694
|$1,603
|$1,881
|$1,781
|$11,061
|Fuel
|$1,250
|$1,287
|$1,327
|$1,366
|$1,407
|$6,636
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,797
|$5,600
|$5,140
|$6,883
|$6,777
|$33,197
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 EcoSport SUV SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$750
|$776
|$803
|$831
|$860
|$4,020
|Maintenance
|$255
|$727
|$427
|$1,821
|$1,879
|$5,110
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$129
|$311
|$456
|$895
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,095
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,266
|Financing
|$1,158
|$931
|$688
|$432
|$156
|$3,364
|Depreciation
|$3,878
|$1,602
|$1,515
|$1,778
|$1,684
|$10,457
|Fuel
|$1,181
|$1,217
|$1,254
|$1,292
|$1,330
|$6,274
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,317
|$5,295
|$4,860
|$6,507
|$6,407
|$31,386
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 EcoSport SUV SE 4dr SUV (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$721
|$746
|$772
|$799
|$827
|$3,865
|Maintenance
|$245
|$699
|$411
|$1,751
|$1,807
|$4,913
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$124
|$299
|$438
|$861
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,053
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,217
|Financing
|$1,113
|$895
|$662
|$415
|$150
|$3,235
|Depreciation
|$3,729
|$1,540
|$1,457
|$1,710
|$1,619
|$10,055
|Fuel
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,206
|$1,242
|$1,279
|$6,033
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,997
|$5,091
|$4,673
|$6,257
|$6,161
|$30,179
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 EcoSport SUV Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,017
|$1,052
|$1,089
|$1,127
|$1,166
|$5,450
|Maintenance
|$345
|$986
|$580
|$2,469
|$2,548
|$6,927
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$175
|$422
|$618
|$1,214
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,485
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,716
|Financing
|$1,569
|$1,262
|$933
|$585
|$212
|$4,561
|Depreciation
|$5,258
|$2,171
|$2,054
|$2,411
|$2,283
|$14,178
|Fuel
|$1,602
|$1,650
|$1,700
|$1,751
|$1,803
|$8,507
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,276
|$7,178
|$6,589
|$8,822
|$8,687
|$42,552
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 EcoSport SUV Titanium 4dr SUV (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,060
|$1,097
|$1,135
|$1,175
|$1,216
|$5,682
|Maintenance
|$360
|$1,028
|$604
|$2,574
|$2,656
|$7,222
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$182
|$440
|$644
|$1,266
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,548
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,789
|Financing
|$1,636
|$1,316
|$973
|$610
|$221
|$4,755
|Depreciation
|$5,482
|$2,264
|$2,142
|$2,514
|$2,380
|$14,781
|Fuel
|$1,670
|$1,720
|$1,773
|$1,826
|$1,880
|$8,869
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,756
|$7,484
|$6,869
|$9,198
|$9,057
|$44,363
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2020 EcoSport
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Ford EcoSport in Virginia is:not available
Related 2020 Ford EcoSport info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2010
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2015
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2013
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2015
- Used BMW X6 2018
- Used Audi A3 2018
- Used Lexus RC 350
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2010
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi e-tron Sportback News
- Hyundai Veloster 2019
- 2021 BMW 5 Series News
- 2021 Mazda 3 News
- 2019 3500
- 2021 Toyota Mirai News
- 2020 M4 CS
- 2019 Lincoln Continental
- 2021 Chevrolet Equinox News
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2021 EcoSport
- 2020 Transit Connect
- Ford F-350 Super Duty 2019
- 2019 Ford Transit Passenger Van
- 2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty
- 2019 Ford Transit Cargo Van
- 2019 Transit Connect
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT500
- Ford Transit Passenger Van 2020
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar
- 2020 Cadillac XT5
- 2020 Niro EV
- Hyundai Tucson 2019
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2020 Rogue Sport
- 2019 Porsche Cayenne
- Jeep Wrangler 2019
- Audi e-tron 2019
- Chevrolet Suburban 2019