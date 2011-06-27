Requirements and Restrictions:

APR Financing (#21156). Not all buyers will qualify for Ford Credit limited-term financing. Must Finance through Ford Credit. Take new retail delivery from dealer stock by 08/31/20. See dealer for qualifications and complete details.

2.9% APR financing for 36 months at $29.04 per month, per $1,000 financed. 3.9% APR financing for 48 months at $22.53 per month, per $1,000 financed. 4.9% APR financing for 60 months at $18.82 per month, per $1,000 financed. 6.9% APR financing for 72 months at $17.0 per month, per $1,000 financed. 7.9% APR financing for 75 months at $16.94 per month, per $1,000 financed.