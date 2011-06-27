  1. Home
Used 2018 Ford EcoSport Titanium Features & Specs

More about the 2018 EcoSport
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,879
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 3
Combined MPG28
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,879
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,879
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)367.2/394.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.6 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,879
Torque125 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size1.0 l
Horsepower123 hp @ 6000 rpm
Valves12
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 3
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,879
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Front and rear solid disc brakesyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$25,879
Titanium Cold Weather Packageyes
Equipment Group 400Ayes
Interior Protection Packageyes
Cargo Management Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,879
Bang & Olufsen premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
675 watts stereo outputyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,879
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,879
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,879
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,879
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.9 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.6 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room53.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room51.6 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,879
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room50.9 in.
Rear leg room36.7 in.
Rear shoulder room51.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,879
Front License Plate Bracketyes
17" Painted Machined Aluminum Wheelsyes
Keyless Entry Keypadyes
Front and Rear Splash Guards/Mud Flapsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,879
Length161.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity1400 lbs.
Curb weight3060 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.9 cu.ft.
Height64.8 in.
EPA interior volume112.0 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1570 lbs.
Wheel base99.2 in.
Width69.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,879
Exterior Colors
  • Diamond White
  • Race Red
  • Moondust Silver Metallic
  • Smoke Metallic
  • Canyon Ridge Metallic
  • Lightning Blue Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Blue Candy Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Shadow Black
Interior Colors
  • Ebony Black, leather
  • Medium Light Stone, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,879
All season tiresyes
17 in. wheelsyes
205/50R17 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,879
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,879
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
