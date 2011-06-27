  1. Home
Used 2018 Ford EcoSport S Features & Specs

More about the 2018 EcoSport
Overview
Starting MSRP
$21,586
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$21,586
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$21,586
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)312.8/394.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.6 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$21,586
Torque149 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower166 hp @ 6500 rpm
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$21,586
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Front and rear solid disc brakesyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$21,586
Equipment Group 100Ayes
Cargo Management Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$21,586
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$21,586
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$21,586
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$21,586
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,586
Front head room39.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room53.3 in.
Front leg room42.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room51.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,586
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room50.9 in.
Rear leg room36.7 in.
Rear shoulder room51.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$21,586
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Keyless Entry Keypadyes
Front and Rear Splash Guards/Mud Flapsyes
Spare Tire Carrieryes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$21,586
Length161.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3327 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.9 cu.ft.
Height65.1 in.
EPA interior volume112.0 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1570 lbs.
Wheel base99.2 in.
Width69.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$21,586
Exterior Colors
  • Lightning Blue Metallic
  • Diamond White
  • Race Red
  • Moondust Silver Metallic
  • Smoke Metallic
  • Shadow Black
Interior Colors
  • Medium Stone, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$21,586
All season tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
205/60R16 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$21,586
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$21,586
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
