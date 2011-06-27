Used 2009 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XL Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating12
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque350 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower255 hp @ 4500 rpm
Turning circle48.0 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
stability controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
cargo area lightyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room42.0 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room68.4 in.
Front leg room40.0 in.
Front hip room65.6 in.
vinylyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.2 in.
Rear hip Room66.5 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room70.5 in.
Measurements
Front track69.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity236.5 cu.ft.
Length216.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity10000 lbs.
Curb weight5621 lbs.
Gross weight8800 lbs.
Height83.4 in.
Maximum payload2810 lbs.
Wheel base138.0 in.
Width79.4 in.
Rear track66.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sterling Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Royal Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vermillion Red Clearcoat
  • Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Yellow Clearcoat (Fleet)
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Flint, vinyl
  • Medium Flint, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
full wheel coversyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
LT225/75R E tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
twin I-beam front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles