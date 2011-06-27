  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Econoline Wagon
  4. Used 2007 Ford Econoline Wagon
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2007 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT Features & Specs

More about the 2007 Econoline Wagon
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,730
See Econoline Wagon Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating12
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,730
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,730
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,730
Torque350 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower255 hp @ 4500 rpm
Turning circle48.0 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,730
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
child seat anchorsyes
traction controlyes
Rear center lap beltyes
stability controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,730
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,730
Front and rear air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,730
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,730
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,730
Front head room42.5 in.
Front shoulder room68.4 in.
Front leg room40.0 in.
captains chairs front seatsyes
Front hip room65.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,730
Rear head room40.2 in.
Rear hip Room66.5 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room70.5 in.
rear heater unityes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,730
Front track69.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity236.5 cu.ft.
Length212.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity10000 lbs.
Curb weight5621 lbs.
Gross weight8700 lbs.
Height83.4 in.
Maximum payload3079 lbs.
Wheel base138.0 in.
Width79.3 in.
Rear track66.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,730
Exterior Colors
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vermillion Red Clearcoat
  • Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Flint, cloth
  • Medium Pebble, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,730
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
full wheel coversyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
LT225/75R E tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,730
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
twin I-beam front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,730
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Econoline Wagon Inventory

Related Used 2007 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles