Used 2007 Ford Econoline Wagon E-150 XLT Features & Specs

More about the 2007 Econoline Wagon
Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,350
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$28,350
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,350
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,350
Torque286 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower225 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle46.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$28,350
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$28,350
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,350
Front and rear air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$28,350
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$28,350
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,350
Front head room42.5 in.
Front shoulder room68.4 in.
Front leg room40.0 in.
captains chairs front seatsyes
Front hip room65.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,350
Rear head room40.2 in.
Rear hip Room66.5 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room70.5 in.
rear heater unityes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$28,350
Front track69.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity236.5 cu.ft.
Length212.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity7100 lbs.
Curb weight5186 lbs.
Gross weight8500 lbs.
Height81.2 in.
Maximum payload1814 lbs.
Wheel base138.0 in.
Width79.3 in.
Rear track67.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$28,350
Exterior Colors
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vermillion Red Clearcoat
  • Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Flint, cloth
  • Medium Pebble, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$28,350
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
full wheel coversyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
LT225/75R E tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,350
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
twin I-beam front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,350
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
