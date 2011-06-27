Used 2006 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating12
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque350 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower255 hp @ 4500 rpm
Turning circle48.0 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Front and rear air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room42.5 in.
Front shoulder room68.4 in.
Front leg room40 in.
captains chairs front seatsyes
Front hip room65.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.2 in.
Rear hip Room66.5 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room70.5 in.
rear heater unityes
Measurements
Front track69.4 in.
Length212 in.
Maximum towing capacity10000 lbs.
Curb weight5809 lbs.
Gross weight8700 lbs.
Height83.4 in.
Maximum payload2894 lbs.
Wheel base138 in.
Width79.3 in.
Rear track66.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Gold Ash Metallic
  • Light Tundra
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Flint, cloth
  • Medium Pebble, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
full wheel coversyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
LT225/75R E tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
twin I-beam front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
