Used 2006 Ford Econoline Wagon E-150 Chateau Features & Specs

More about the 2006 Econoline Wagon
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)455/595 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque286 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower225 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle46.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room42.5 in.
Front shoulder room68.4 in.
Front leg room40 in.
captains chairs front seatsyes
Front hip room65.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.2 in.
Rear hip Room66.5 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room70.5 in.
rear heater unityes
Measurements
Front track69.6 in.
Length212 in.
Maximum towing capacity6500 lbs.
Curb weight5191 lbs.
Gross weight7000 lbs.
Height81.2 in.
Maximum payload1809 lbs.
Wheel base138 in.
Width79.3 in.
Rear track67.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Tundra
  • Black Clearcoat/Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic/Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Gold Ash Metallic/Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Flint, cloth
  • Medium Flint, leather
  • Medium Pebble, leather
  • Medium Pebble, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
P235/70R16 tiresyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
twin I-beam front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
