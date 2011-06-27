  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Econoline Wagon
  4. Used 2005 Ford Econoline Wagon
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2005 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty Chateau Features & Specs

More about the 2005 Econoline Wagon
Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,685
See Econoline Wagon Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$32,685
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$32,685
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$32,685
Torque350 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower255 hp @ 4500 rpm
Turning circle48.0 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$32,685
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$32,685
24 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$32,685
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$32,685
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$32,685
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,685
Front head room42.1 in.
Front shoulder room68.1 in.
Front leg room40.0 in.
captains chairs front seatsyes
Front hip room65.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,685
Rear head room40.2 in.
Rear hip Room66.5 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room70.5 in.
rear heater unityes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$32,685
Front track69.4 in.
Length212.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity10000 lbs.
Curb weight5806 lbs.
Gross weight8700 lbs.
Height83.4 in.
Wheel base138.0 in.
Width79.3 in.
Rear track66.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$32,685
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic/Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Gold Ash Metallic/Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat/Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Estate Green Clearcoat Metallic/Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Pebble
  • Medium Flint
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$32,685
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
LT225/75R E tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$32,685
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
twin I-beam front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$32,685
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Econoline Wagon Inventory

Related Used 2005 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty Chateau info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles