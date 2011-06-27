  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Econoline Wagon
  4. Used 2004 Ford Econoline Wagon
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2004 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XL Features & Specs

More about the 2004 Econoline Wagon
Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,950
See Econoline Wagon Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating15
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$28,950
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,950
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,950
Torque350 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower255 hp @ 4500 rpm
Turning circle48 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$28,950
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$28,950
24 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,950
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
cargo area lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$28,950
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$28,950
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,950
Front head room42.5 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room68.4 in.
Front leg room40 in.
Front hip room65.6 in.
vinylyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,950
Rear head room40.2 in.
Rear hip Room66.5 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room70.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$28,950
Front track69.4 in.
Length231.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity10000 lbs.
Curb weight6160 lbs.
Gross weight9400 lbs.
Height84.1 in.
Maximum payload3240 lbs.
Wheel base138 in.
Width79.3 in.
Rear track67.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$28,950
Exterior Colors
  • Oxford White
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Gold Ash Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • School Bus Yellow Metallic
  • Black
  • True Blue Metallic
  • Estate Green Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Flint
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$28,950
LT245/75R E tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,950
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
twin I-beam front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,950
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Econoline Wagon Inventory

Related Used 2004 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XL info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles