Used 2004 Ford Econoline Wagon E-150 Chateau Features & Specs

More about the 2004 Econoline Wagon
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)490/630 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque286 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower225 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle46.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Front and rear solid disc brakesyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
24 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Front and rear air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room42.5 in.
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room68.4 in.
Front leg room40 in.
captains chairs front seatsyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room65.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.2 in.
Rear hip Room66.5 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room70.5 in.
rear heater unityes
Measurements
Front track69.4 in.
Length211.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity6500 lbs.
Curb weight5506 lbs.
Gross weight7000 lbs.
Height80.9 in.
Maximum payload1494 lbs.
Wheel base138 in.
Width79.3 in.
Rear track67.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Estate Green/Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • True Blue/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White/Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Gold Ash Metallic/Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic/Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black/Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Pebble
  • Medium Flint
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
P235/70R16 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
twin I-beam front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
