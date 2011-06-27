  1. Home
Used 2002 Ford Econoline Wagon E-150 XLT Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Econoline Wagon
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,390
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG14
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,390
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,390
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)455/595 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,390
Torque244 lb-ft @ 2750 rpm
Base engine size4.2 l
Horsepower191 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle46.7 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,390
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
Front disc / rear drum brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,390
24 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,390
Front and rear air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,390
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,390
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,390
Front head room42.5 in.
Front shoulder room68.4 in.
Front leg room40 in.
captains chairs front seatsyes
Front hip room65.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,390
Rear head room40.2 in.
Rear hip Room66.5 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room70.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,390
Front track69.4 in.
Length211.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity6600 lbs.
Curb weight5101 lbs.
Gross weight7000 lbs.
Height80.9 in.
Wheel base138 in.
Width79.3 in.
Rear track67.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,390
Exterior Colors
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic w/Silver Clearcoat Metallic Accent
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic w/Light Parchment Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic w/Silver Clearcoat Metallic Accent
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic w/Light Parchment Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat w/Light Parchment Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat w/Light Parchment Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat w/Silver Clearcoat Metallic Accent
  • Light Parchment Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Parchment Gold Clearcoat Metallic w/Mineral Grey Accent
  • Oxford White Clearcoat w/Silver Clearcoat Metallic Accent
  • Estate Green Cleacoat Metallic
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Estate Green Clearcoat Metallic w/Silver Clearcoat Metallic Accent
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Estate Green Clearcoat Metallic w/Light Parchment Gold Clearcoat Metallic Accent
  • Estate Green Clearcoat Metallic w/Mineral Grey Accent
Interior Colors
  • Medium Parchment
  • Medium Graphite
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,390
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
full wheel coversyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
P235/75R15 tiresyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,390
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
twin I-beam front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,390
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
