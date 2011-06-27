  1. Home
Used 2002 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XL Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating12
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque350 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower255 hp @ 4500 rpm
Turning circle48 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
24 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room42.5 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room68.4 in.
Front leg room40 in.
Front hip room65.6 in.
vinylyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.2 in.
Rear hip Room66.5 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room70.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Front track69.4 in.
Length211.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity10000 lbs.
Curb weight6206 lbs.
Gross weight9400 lbs.
Height84.1 in.
Wheel base138 in.
Width79.3 in.
Rear track67.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Light Parchment Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • School Bus Yellow Clearcoat Metallic
  • Estate Green Cleacoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Graphite
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
full wheel coversyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
LT225/75R E tiresyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
twin I-beam front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
