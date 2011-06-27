Used 2000 Ford Econoline Wagon Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V6
Combined MPGnono14
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.420.0/560.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35.0 gal.35.0 gal.35.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)nono12/16 mpg
Combined MPGnono14
Engine
Torque335 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm335 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm250 lb-ft @ 2700 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size5.4 l5.4 l4.2 l
Horsepower235 hp @ 4250 rpm235 hp @ 4250 rpm195 hp @ 4750 rpm
CylindersV8V8V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room42.5 in.42.5 in.42.5 in.
Front leg room40.0 in.40.0 in.40.0 in.
Front hip room65.6 in.65.6 in.65.6 in.
Front shoulder room68.4 in.68.4 in.68.4 in.
Measurements
Length211.9 in.211.9 in.211.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity6000 lbs.6500 lbs.4700 lbs.
Curb weight5872 lbs.5140 lbs.5140 lbs.
Ground clearance7.0 in.7.0 in.7.0 in.
Height80.5 in.80.0 in.80.0 in.
Wheel base138.0 in.138.0 in.138.0 in.
Width80.0 in.79.3 in.79.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Deep Emerald Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Woodland Green
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Chestnut Clearcoat Metallic
  • Harvest Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Graphite
  • Medium Parchment
