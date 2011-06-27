  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Econoline Wagon
  4. Used 1999 Ford Econoline Wagon
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1999 Ford Econoline Wagon E-150 XLT Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Econoline Wagon
Overview
See Econoline Wagon Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG14
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)420.0/560.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35.0 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque250 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.2 l
Horsepower195 hp @ 4750 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room42.5 in.
Front leg room40.0 in.
Front hip room65.6 in.
Front shoulder room68.4 in.
Measurements
Height80.7 in.
Wheel base138.0 in.
Length211.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity4700 lbs.
Width79.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Deep Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Harvest Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Emerald Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Woodland Green
Interior Colors
  • Medium Graphite
  • Medium Parchment
See Econoline Wagon Inventory

Related Used 1999 Ford Econoline Wagon E-150 XLT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles