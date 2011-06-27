  1. Home
Used 1999 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty Chateau Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Econoline Wagon
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque335 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower235 hp @ 4250 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room42.5 in.
Front leg room40.0 in.
Front hip room65.6 in.
Front shoulder room68.4 in.
Measurements
Length211.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity6000 lbs.
Height84.1 in.
Maximum payload4160.0 lbs.
Wheel base138.0 in.
Width79.3 in.
