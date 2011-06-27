  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Econoline Cargo
  4. Used 2009 Ford Econoline Cargo
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2009 Ford Econoline Cargo E-250 Features & Specs

More about the 2009 Econoline Cargo
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,935
See Econoline Cargo Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,935
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,935
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,935
Torque286 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower225 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle48.0 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,935
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
4-wheel ABSyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,935
2 total speakersyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,935
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Air conditioningyes
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
cargo area lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,935
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,935
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,935
Front head room42.1 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room68.1 in.
Front leg room40.0 in.
Front hip room65.5 in.
vinylyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,935
Front track69.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity236.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight5195 lbs.
Gross weight8900 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place236.5 cu.ft.
Maximum payload3530 lbs.
Length216.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity6600 lbs.
Height83.7 in.
Wheel base138.0 in.
Width79.3 in.
Rear track66.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,935
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Royal Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Sterling Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Yellow Clearcoat (Fleet)
  • Dark Blue Pearl
  • Vermillion Red Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Pebble, cloth
  • Medium Flint, vinyl
  • Medium Flint, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,935
LT245/75R E tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
full wheel coversyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,935
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
twin I-beam front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,935
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Econoline Cargo Inventory

Related Used 2009 Ford Econoline Cargo E-250 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles