Used 2005 Ford Econoline Cargo E-350 Super Duty Features & Specs

More about the 2005 Econoline Cargo
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque350 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower255 hp @ 4500 rpm
Turning circle48.0 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
4-wheel ABSyes
In-Car Entertainment
24 watts stereo outputyes
2 total speakersyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Air conditioningyes
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
cargo area lightyes
Cargo floor matsyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room42.1 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room68.1 in.
Front leg room40.0 in.
Front hip room65.5 in.
vinylyes
Measurements
Front track69.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity256.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight5425 lbs.
Gross weight9500 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place256.5 cu.ft.
Maximum payload4075 lbs.
Length212.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity7500 lbs.
Height83.4 in.
Wheel base138 in.
Width79.3 in.
Rear track66.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Gold Ash Metallic
  • Yellow Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Pebble
  • Medium Flint
Tires & Wheels
partial wheel coversyes
LT245/75R E tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
twin I-beam front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
