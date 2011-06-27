Used 2005 Ford Econoline Cargo E-150 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,145
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,145
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,145
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)455.0/630.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,145
Torque286 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower225 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle46.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,145
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
4-wheel ABSyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,145
24 watts stereo outputyes
2 total speakersyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,145
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Air conditioningyes
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
cargo area lightyes
Cargo floor matsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,145
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,145
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,145
Front head room42.1 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room68.1 in.
Front leg room40.0 in.
Front hip room65.5 in.
vinylyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,145
Front track69.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity256.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight4773 lbs.
Gross weight7000 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place256.5 cu.ft.
Maximum payload2227 lbs.
Length212.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity6400 lbs.
Height81.2 in.
Wheel base138 in.
Width79.3 in.
Rear track67.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$23,145
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Gold Ash Metallic
  • Yellow Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Pebble
  • Medium Flint
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,145
partial wheel coversyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
P235/70R16 tiresyes
16 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,145
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
twin I-beam front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,145
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
